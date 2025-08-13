Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 437.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.90.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $689.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $703.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.48. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $319.07 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

