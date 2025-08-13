S Bank Fund Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.2% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 728,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,351,000 after acquiring an additional 80,783 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 490,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $358.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

