Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Takes Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 68.4% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE DHR opened at $205.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.95 and its 200 day moving average is $200.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

