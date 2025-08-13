Hikari Tsushin Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after buying an additional 992,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Danaher by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after buying an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 370,111 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $205.79 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

