NFP Retirement Inc. Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of NFP Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VEA stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

