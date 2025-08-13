E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 788,541 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,541 shares during the period. KE makes up 3.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of KE worth $70,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in KE by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of KE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
KE Stock Performance
BEKE stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $26.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
