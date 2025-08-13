NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NFP Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 258,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,397 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,406,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $364.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.27.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

