Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. National Pension Service raised its position in Republic Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 353,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 29,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.63.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Read Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.