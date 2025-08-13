Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

