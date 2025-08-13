NFP Retirement Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.