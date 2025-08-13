Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 267 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $279.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $280.54. The firm has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

