GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $308.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $225.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

