GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT stock opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
