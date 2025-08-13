GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of J opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $150.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.