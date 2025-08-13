29,096 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.5% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after buying an additional 1,734,998 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,175,507,000 after buying an additional 645,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,084,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $901,643,000 after buying an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,904,530 shares of company stock valued at $445,006,069. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $252.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.61 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

