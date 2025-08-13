National Pension Service Buys 89,363 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,363 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.24% of American Tower worth $248,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average of $211.51. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

