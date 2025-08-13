S Bank Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $174.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

