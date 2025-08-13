Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 11,056 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $412.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.90 and its 200-day moving average is $355.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.