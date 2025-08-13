Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Makes New $77.98 Million Investment in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,761,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,976,000. Enbridge comprises about 5.3% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $208,490,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 133.99%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

