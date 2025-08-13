HRC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $416.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $174.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.