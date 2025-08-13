53,754 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 53,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,931,000. Tesla accounts for 2.6% of S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TSLA opened at $340.84 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.06 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day moving average is $306.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.