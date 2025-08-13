Ycg LLC Sells 836 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

