Community Bank of Raymore Has $399,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $107.60 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

