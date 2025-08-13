GQG Partners LLC Sells 517,412 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GQG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,387,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 517,412 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,294,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 110,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $810,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,225.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $635.50 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,097.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

