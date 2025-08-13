William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $232.23 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day moving average of $191.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

