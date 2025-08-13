Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,235,951 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,235,951 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.46% of Sempra Energy worth $214,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,584,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,479,000 after purchasing an additional 823,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,181,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,978,000 after buying an additional 538,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,814,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,069,000 after buying an additional 1,936,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.