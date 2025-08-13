Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $299,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,163.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,320.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,301.01 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,640.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,784.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

