Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,191 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $186,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 93.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.0% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 682,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

