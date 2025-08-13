Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $140,746,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,154,000 after acquiring an additional 556,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $48,081,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,075 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

