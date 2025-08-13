Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $303.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.36. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

