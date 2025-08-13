Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $378,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,193 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,895 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 254,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.55. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

