AIA Group Ltd Acquires 908 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,265.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average is $196.60. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

