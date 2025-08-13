AIA Group Ltd Buys 3,928 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Global Payments by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 419,443 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.4% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

