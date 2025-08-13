Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

