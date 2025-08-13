AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tlwm increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in AstraZeneca by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.