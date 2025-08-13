National Pension Service Acquires 103,988 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,151,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $577,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 71.6% during the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Salesforce by 121.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.1% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 5,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 34.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 396.9% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $532,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,490,962.95. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,754 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.72. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities cut their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

