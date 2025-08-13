Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,317 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,112 shares of company stock worth $6,304,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

