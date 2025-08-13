First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,348 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.27.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

