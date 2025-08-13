Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

