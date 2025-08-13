MSH Capital Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

