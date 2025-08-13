Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,455,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,815,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BND opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

