Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 468,142 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,142 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NVS stock opened at $119.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.63. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

