Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $320,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:TRV opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.63 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.