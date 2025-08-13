Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,375,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

