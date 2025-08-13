Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Sold by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Simplify MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 288.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

