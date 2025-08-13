LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 4,274 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after acquiring an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,695,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,592,000 after acquiring an additional 747,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $103,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20,534.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $64,870,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $142.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

