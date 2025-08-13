GQG Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after buying an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 58.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after buying an additional 1,456,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,304,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,277,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,764,000 after buying an additional 211,641 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

SNY opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

