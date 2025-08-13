Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,697,000 after buying an additional 462,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,778,000 after buying an additional 395,160 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,931,000 after buying an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,317,000 after buying an additional 401,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,525,000 after buying an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $132.51 and a one year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total transaction of $188,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 255,949 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,161.29. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,280. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.43.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

