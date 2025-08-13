257 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

