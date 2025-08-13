LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,160,000 after buying an additional 499,362 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $932,008,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after buying an additional 673,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $137.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

